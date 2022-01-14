After faking his own death, man is found with Covid in hospital | World

reproduction Nicholas Alahverdian faked his own death

An American fugitive who about two years ago faked his own death to escape criminal charges in the US was found on December 13 in a Scottish hospital, where he was hospitalized with Covid-19. Nicholas Alahverdian, 34, was kept in the unit breathing with the help of a ventilator. According to Scottish police, the arrest took place in Glasgow “in connection with an international arrest warrant”.

According to US authorities, Nicholas has been taken into custody and the Utah County Attorney’s Office is working with federal and international agencies to extradite him back to the state of Utah.

Nicholas left the US in 2018, at which time a sample of his DNA was being analyzed by the police, in order to prove his involvement in sexual assault and fraud cases in two states. Although an obituary published in February 2020 indicated that he died of cancer, police did not believe his death. Eventually, in Scotland, Nicholas adopted the name Arthur Knight and was unmasked while a patient at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The American had been convicted in 2008 of two counts of sexual assault in Ohio, and in 2017, his DNA entered the US database. With that, the police were able to verify that he was involved in another sexual assault case in Utah, becoming a suspect in other crimes in the country.

Faced with the discovery of his whereabouts, Utah County Attorney David Leavitt thanked police around the world, especially Scotland, for finding the fugitive.

A deadline has not yet been set for the extradition of Nicholas, whose last name is Rossi, to the United States.