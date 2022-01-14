After Marcelo Lomba, Abel sees new Palmeiras holder test positive for Covid-19

Right-back Marcos Rocha is already in isolation and under the care of the medical department

Photo: Cesar Greco - Covid outbreak at Palmeiras did not stop after Lomba and took right-back Marcos Rocha
With an eye on the Club World Cup, which debuts on February 8, palm trees anticipated its pre-season by a week. However, the team has not yet managed to train with the entire cast. That’s because every day that passes, at least one athlete is testing positive for Covid-19.

In the first days, Weverton, Gustavo Scarpa and Rafael Navarro contracted the virus. Later, Rony, Jorge, Gabriel Menino, Patrick de Paula, Deyverson and Marcelo Lomba tested positive for Covid-19. Although there is a concern of the board and the technical commission with the outbreak that the club is experiencing, the top management understands that none of them will be a problem for the World Cup.

This Thursday (13), a new case in the cast was diagnosed: Marcos Rocha. The right-back, who underwent another test before training, tested positive for Covid-19 and was immediately removed. The forward is doing well and is under the care of the club’s medical department.

If Marcos Rocha is out of action for at least the next 5 days, Gabriel Menino joined the rest of the cast this Thursday morning (13) after performing another test for Covid-19. The tests came back negative.

