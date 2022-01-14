After refusal, Palmeiras continues negotiation for te Lucas Alario

Bayer Leverkusen refused Palmeiras’ first offer for Lucas Alario and now Alviverde is studying a new proposal, also on loan until the end of 2022. This time, however, the German club will have financial compensation for the deal and the expectation is to let the conversations move forward.

Discover the channel of Our Lecture on Youtube! Click here.

Follow Our Lecture on twitter and not Instagram / listen to the NPCast!

Meet and comment on the Our Lecture Forum

Between the Argentine and Palmeiras the situation is well underway. The player is ready to return to South American football and a positive outcome is now expected between the clubs.

What plays against Alviverde is time, after all, registration for the Club World Cup goes until January 24 and there are only ten days for the deadline to close. Because of this, conversations have been intensified for an end as soon as possible between the parties.

On Wednesday (12), Alario liked the plan offered by Alviverde. On Thursday (13), however, in direct contact with the player’s agent, the report from OUR LECTURE heard that the first loan proposal had been rejected by Bayer and that the conversation would resume on Friday (14), as it actually happened.

Lucas Alario left River Plate for Germany in 2017. For Bayer Leverkusen, he has played 147 games, 52 goals and 16 assists. His bond with the Germans runs until June 2024.

So far, Rafael Navarro has been the only reinforcement for the sector. Highlight of Botafogo last season, the athlete signed a bond until the end of 2026 with Palmeiras.