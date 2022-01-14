After setback in US Justice, Prince Andrew loses British royal titles; understand sex scandal

1 hour ago

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Prince Andrew in 2019 photo; Queen Elizabeth’s son lost military and royal titles

Cornered by accusations of sexual nature, British Prince Andrew, son of Queen Elizabeth, lost his military and royal titles this Thursday (13/1).

Buckingham Palace has announced that Andrew, who is Duke of York, will no longer be called His Royal Highness, according to a source heard by the BBC.

And his ceremonial roles as a representative of the royal family will be ceded to other members of British royalty.

This comes a day after the US court announced the continuation of a civil case against Andrew – who is accused of having sexually abused Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 in 2001 -, denying a request by the defense for the case to be was archived.

A source close to the prince said, however, that he “will continue to defend himself” against the allegations.

In a statement on Thursday, Buckingham Palace said that “with the Queen’s approval and concurrence, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal support have been returned to the Queen. The Duke of York will continue to perform no public duty while defends himself as a private citizen”.

As such, he will no longer use the title of His Royal Highness under any circumstances, the statement reads.

The same goes for military titles – Andrew was a holder of several honorary decorations, such as Colonel-in-Chief of the Guards of Grenadier (one of the highest-ranking regiments in the British Army), Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Irish Regiment, and Commodore-in-Chief of a Fleet. of the British Air Force.

Andrew has been away from royal duties since 2019, due to the repercussions of his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, an American billionaire who committed suicide in jail after being accused of sexual exploitation and trafficking of minors.

Credit, Virginia Roberts photo caption, Virginia Giuffre said she asked Epstein to take this photo of her with Prince Andrew and Maxwell; the Duke of York said he doesn’t remember her or the moment of the photograph

Andrew said his ties to the convicted sex offender had become a “big problem” for the royal family.

In a 2019 statement, he said he sympathized with Epstein’s victims and “everyone who has been affected wants some form of closure for the case.”

In an interview that year on the BBC’s Newsnight program, Andrew spoke about his relationship with the American billionaire.

He said meeting Epstein had “some very beneficial results” at a time when the prince was leaving his navy career and starting another as a special representative of commerce and industry.

“The people I’ve met and the opportunities I’ve had to learn, through him or because of him, have been really helpful,” Prince Andrew said, “categorically” denying having had any sexual contact with Virginia Giuffre.

Giuffre filed a civil suit in New York in August 2021 under the State’s Child Victims Act, which allows people who have experienced child sexual abuse to have their cases reviewed. Before this law, many of them would have been barred because too much time had passed.

Now 38, Giuffre says Prince Andrew’s three alleged abuse cases continue to cause him “significant emotional and psychological distress and harm”.

One of the pieces of evidence that Giuffre presents is a photograph of the Duke at his side in the home of Ghislaine Maxwell, which appears in the background of the image. The plaintiff claims that Epstein would have taken the photo. The prince told Newsnight in 2019 that he had been to Maxwell’s London home before — but said he had no recollection of meeting Giuffre or taking a picture.

In Wednesday’s ruling, a New York judge, Lewis A. Kaplan, ruled that the case can indeed go to trial.

That means the case against the 61-year-old Duke of York could be heard later this year.