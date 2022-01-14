After setback in US Justice, Prince Andrew loses British royal titles; understand sex scandal

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on After setback in US Justice, Prince Andrew loses British royal titles; understand sex scandal 8 Views

Prince Andrew in 2019 photo

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Prince Andrew in 2019 photo; Queen Elizabeth’s son lost military and royal titles

Cornered by accusations of sexual nature, British Prince Andrew, son of Queen Elizabeth, lost his military and royal titles this Thursday (13/1).

Buckingham Palace has announced that Andrew, who is Duke of York, will no longer be called His Royal Highness, according to a source heard by the BBC.

And his ceremonial roles as a representative of the royal family will be ceded to other members of British royalty.

This comes a day after the US court announced the continuation of a civil case against Andrew – who is accused of having sexually abused Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 in 2001 -, denying a request by the defense for the case to be was archived.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

First Mercury retrograde happens soon; what does it mean?

This Friday (14/01), we will have the first Mercury retrograde of the year. It is …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved