After Vojvoda’s request, Fortaleza’s board gives ‘hat’ to Ceará and hires striker who was negotiating with rival

Fortaleza’s board is active in the market looking forward to the next season and announces sixth signing

Fortaleza’s sports director was active in the ball market in search of a striker for the team. With the rating for Copa Libertadores of America this season, the board is concerned with putting together a competitive team for the competition. And this Thursday (13), the executives confirmed the hiring of striker Silvio Romero.

But to close the contract with the player, the strength had to overcome the competition with rival Ceará, who carried out polls for the player. According to information from ‘Northeast Diary‘, the board of Ceará came to make an offer official to the Argentine player, but ended up losing to the competition.

Silvio Romero is 33 years old, and belonged to the independent, gives Argentina. The striker had been at the club since 2017, where in 128 matches played, he scored 50 goals for the club. Last season, the number nine played 55 games, hitting the net 22 times and providing four assists.

The attacker is sixth hiring of the board of Pici Lion aiming For the next season, the club has already announced goalkeeper Fernando Miguel, defenders Wagner Leonardo and Brayan Ceballos, right-back Anthony Landázuri and left-back Juninho Capixaba.