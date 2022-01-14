Alario agent confirms Leverkusen turned down first loan offer; Paulistas seek final settlement

Information of the denial by the German club was informed by the portal Our Lecture and confirmed by ESPN.com.br

THE Bayer Leverkusen declined the first loan offer from the palm trees per Lucas Alario, which would run until the end of 2022, with a purchase option at the end of the period if the athlete wanted to remain in Brazil. The information was anticipated by the portal ‘Our Lecture‘ and confirmed by ESPN.com.br.

According to the report, Verdão is now looking for a definitive negotiation, that is, the purchase of Alario with Bayer Leverkusen. As much as it is a 29-year-old name with low resale power, Palmeiras understands that it would strengthen the squad at a technical level and gain return on the field, not just in finances.

Last Wednesday, the ESPN.com.br brought the information gathered from a source linked to the negotiation that there was an expectation that the agreement would be sealed this Friday. However, with a new offer to be made by Palmeiras, the tendency is for the situation to continue for a few more days.

The report also pointed out that the first contact between Palmeiras and representatives of Alario was positive, to the point that the parties started a discussion about values, contract duration and other details.

Faced with the progress of negotiations, the São Paulo club is now trying ways to convince the Germans to accept to give in Alario, who had already been targeted by Palmeiras recently. In the first poll, however, the player was not excited about a return to South America.

So far, Palmeiras has managed to achieve the most difficult objective, which would be to convince Alario to come to Brazil. From now on, the negotiation will be directly with the Germans, who don’t want to get rid of the striker so easily, the first option on the bench of coach Gerardo Seoane.