Alec Baldwin Ignores Warrant, Doesn’t Give Cell Phone For Rust Death Investigation TV News

Alec Baldwin ignored a court order during the investigation into the death of Halyna Hutchins (1979-2021), director of photography for the film Rust. According to information released this Thursday (13), investigators are trying to collect the artist’s phone to gain access to emails about the choice of weapon used during the tragedy.

“To date, the cell phone has not been turned over to authorities,” said the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating the case.

According to the France-Presse news agency, the warrant for the seizure of the device was issued in December 2021, on the grounds that the actor had talked by email with Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film’s gunsmith, about the weapon used. in the scene that culminated in Halyna’s death.

The police turned to the local court, which began a series of negotiations to get Baldwin to hand over the phone voluntarily.

In addition, according to Insider, Hannah has filed a lawsuit in which she claims that Baldwin did not attend training to use the weapons and accuses the supplier of the film’s ammunition of mixing real bullets with fake ones.

On January 8, the actor published a video on his Instagram account in which he said he was willing to collaborate with the authorities, but pondered that the delivery “is a process that takes time”. According to him, authorities in New Mexico, where the case took place, need to formalize the request to agents in the State of New York, where Baldwin resides.

In late 2021, Baldwin commented on the case in a special interview with ABC. He stated that he does not feel guilty or responsible for the director’s death. The entirety of this material is available in Brazil through Star+, under the title Alec Baldwin: Unscripted.