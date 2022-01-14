Amazing! Rugby ball-shaped exoplanet discovered

Christian Garavaglia Meteored Argentina Today 5 min

Observations made by the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Cheops space telescope have concluded the presence of a exoplanet shaped like a rugby ball.

The exoplanet WASP-103b is said to be the first oval-shaped planet to be discovered.

According to the researchers, it is located in the constellation of Hercules and it has this oval aspect because was deformed by the strong tidal forces between the planet and its host star WASP-103.

“This exoplanet it takes less than a day to go around your star and its shape is more like a rugby ball than a sphere”, says Jorge Lillo-Box, a researcher at the Astrobiology Center (CAB, CSIC-INTA), who participated in the preparation of this study, whose results were published this Tuesday (11) in the Astronomy & Astrophysics Magazine. “We theorized about these planetary deformations, but this is the first time we have verified this with observations”.

The action of tidal forces

On Earth, the tides in the oceans are mainly due to small pulls that the moon exerts on our planet when orbiting it. The Sun also does the same, however, its great distance from the Earth prevents it from causing significant deformations on the Earth’s surface.

In this case, the star around which this exoplanet revolves has a similar temperature and is about 1.7 times larger than our Sun. In turn, the exoplanet is a gas giant planet with almost twice the size of Jupiter and 1.5 times its mass.

The high precision of #Cheops together with its flexibility of aiming, which allows the satellite to return to an objective and observe multiple transits, it has allowed astronomers to detect the minute signal of the tidal deformation of WASP-103b. pic.twitter.com/erbc2pPT3M — Fuera de Orbita (@fuera_d_orbita) January 11, 2022

According to astronomers, this so close proximity may cause monumental tides, which warp the exoplanet and make it have that characteristic elongated shape.

Using new data from Cheops Space Telescope from the ESA, combined with previous data obtained by the Hubble Space Telescope and fur Spitzer Space Telescope, the astronomical community managed to to detect how tidal forces warp exoplanet WASP-103b, giving it an oval shape. These data were complemented with high spatial resolution images from the AstraLux instrument at the Calar Alto Observatory (Almería), thanks to which the origin of the signal was confirmed.

Mysteries around discovery

The discovery of WASP-103b still has unsolved mysteries. The tidal interactions between a star and a Jupiter-sized planet so close should cause the planet’s orbital period to decrease, gradually bringing it closer to the star before being finally swallowed by her.

However, measurements from WASP-103b seem to indicate that the orbital period may be increasing and that the planet is slowly moving away from the star. This would indicate that, in addition to tidal forces, there must be another factor that is influencing the planet.

“The team raised the possibility of the presence of a companion star that could affect the dynamics of the system’s movements or make the orbit slightly elliptical”, says David Barrado, a researcher at CAB. “We were unable to confirm or refute this possibility, so it will be necessary to carry out more remarks of the system to unravel what is causing the planet to move away from the star.”