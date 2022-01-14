Among Us was one of the biggest fevers in the gaming world recently, and it was announced that the game will receive its own one-shot manga and will debut in 2022.

Among Us is getting a one-shot manga

H2 Interactive made the news official with a twitter post, and Innersloth itself also confirmed that the Among Us manga will arrive in April 2022. You can check out a small preview with a page of the manga below:

Surprise,” shared Innersloth. “Among Us will have a one-shot manga in Bessatsu Corocoro magazine in April 2022.”

At this point, we don’t know much about the one-shot, but fans are eager to see what Among Us will look like in the manga format. And if the reception is good, more could come in the future, which would certainly delight fans of the game.

And you, are you looking forward to reading the Among Us one-shot?

Also check:

Among Us is a mystery and science fiction game. In it, players must find out who among them is the killer, and in the process, lots of laughs are guaranteed when several friends play together. Speaking of which, it is recommended that you play with friends, as the game experience is much better!

The game was developed and published by Innersloth Inc and is available for IOS, Android and PC via Steam.