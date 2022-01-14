Andressa Urach suffers from illness and blames universal

Top Stories

Andressa Urach used social networks to vent about the crises he has been facing in recent times. On her YouTube channel, the model blamed the Universal Church for the worsening symptoms of her illness of Borderline Disorder. “I had a stupid faith, I thought it could be a demon”.

“For many years I resisted medical treatment, my mother and husband did not accept my illness. I spent six years in the church and went through a very big disappointment with them,” she said in a live.

Andressa also stated that she was afraid of sinning by looking for doctors ” “I know that there is a spiritual world, I believe that, but not everything is spirits. There is something that really is our body, our organism and our cells”.

