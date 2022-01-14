Anti-inflammatory diet may reduce risk of dementia – 01/13/2022

According to an epidemiological study carried out at the University of Athens, Greece, and published in the journal neurology, a higher inflammatory potential of food may be associated with an increased risk of developing dementia in the elderly, such as Alzheimer’s disease.

It is worth remembering that there is no food that by itself can be considered inflammatory or anti-inflammatory, the literature always evaluates the eating pattern.

Therefore, in the present study, the inflammatory potential of food was evaluated using a DII score (Diet Inflammatory Index, or ÍDietary Inflammatory Index, in Portuguese) that considers 45 dietary parameters (nutrients and foods) and their associations with pro-inflammatory and anti-inflammatory biomarkers, such as cytokines.

Aging, dementia and diet

In the 21st century, the aging of the population has become a significant social transformation with the increase in the proportion of elderly people worldwide.

According to data from the UN (United Nations), the world population over 65 years old was 962 million people in 2017 and estimates are that this number will reach more than 2 billion in 2050.

As a result, health problems related to cognitive decline and dementias, such as Alzheimer’s disease, are also expected to increase, as aging is characterized by a functional change in immunity, a process called immunosenescence. This leads to chronic low-grade inflammation, characterized by high levels of pro-inflammatory molecules, such as cytokines and other mediators.

This condition is associated with cognitive decline and risk of developing dementias, such as Alzheimer’s disease (most common neurodegenerative disease, but of unknown cause) and vascular dementia (characterized by loss of mental function due to blockage or reduction of blood flow to the brain ).

Previous research shows that diet can modulate inflammation, being a modifiable lifestyle factor and a possible tool in neutralizing the risk of cognitive impairment and the development of dementia.

Based on this, the researchers at the University of Athens aimed to explore the associations between the inflammatory potential of food and the risk of developing dementia in old age, which is still little explored in studies, according to them.

Exploring the association between inflammatory eating and dementia

To assess the association between the inflammatory potential of food and the risk of developing dementia, the study involved 1,059 elderly people over 65 years old, residents in Greece and volunteers in the population-based survey. HELIAD (Hellenic Longitudinal Investigation of Aging and Diet).

An index was used to assess dietary inflammation, created based on previous evidence and taking into account 45 parameters, including the composition of energy, carbohydrates, fats, proteins, fiber, vitamins, minerals, bioactive compounds (such as flavonoids).

A value was assigned to each dietary parameter according to its association with inflammatory markers: +1, 0 or -1, respectively if associated positively, nullly or inversely.

To assess the food consumption of the elderly, a food frequency questionnaire (FFQ) was applied. The FFQ contained information on the main food groups consumed in the last month (dairy products, cereals, fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, legumes, oils and fats, alcoholic beverages, stimulants, sweets).

According to this score, the participants were divided into three groups: the first group had participants with a lower inflammatory potential diet, whose scores ranged from -5.83 to -1.76; the second group had scores between -1.76 and 0.21; and the third group had higher scores, between 0.21 and 6.01, and greater inflammatory potential from food.

That is, participants with higher scores indicated they had a more pro-inflammatory diet, while lower scores indicated a more anti-inflammatory diet.

Inflammatory diet increases risk of developing dementia by 21%.

Over the three-year follow-up of the research, of all 1,059 participants, 62 developed dementias, of which:

53 developed Alzheimer’s disease;

5 vascular dementia;

3 Lewy body dementia (neurodegenerative disease characterized by the abnormal presence of spheres in nerve cells, called Lewy bodies);

1 dementia due to psychiatric disorder.

Thus, an association between inflammatory diet and the risk of developing dementia was revealed. Each additional point in the inflammatory potential of food was associated with a 21% increase in the risk of incidence of dementia.

It was also seen that people with the highest scores were three times more likely to develop dementia compared to participants with the lowest scores.

As for the characteristics of the participants, those with food with higher inflammatory potential were older, with fewer years of schooling and reported a lower calorie intake. Compared with women, men were less likely to have a diet with a higher inflammatory potential.

The researchers concluded that there is an association between the development of dementia and an inflammatory diet, but as this is an observational study, it is not possible to confirm a causal relationship between these elements.

Other limitations are also indicated in the article, such as the relatively short follow-up period (3.05 years); the possibility that the assessment of food consumption through the FFQ may be flawed (including due to participants’ cognitive deficits); and the presence of potential errors due to the application of a US Department of Agriculture food database to Greek foods to estimate food intake.

Eating well to protect cognitive health

The researchers indicate that these findings may help inform adequate nutrition to protect cognitive health over time.

It is important and necessary to adhere to a healthy diet as part of a lifestyle that promotes health and quality of life, but there is no reason to follow restrictive diets or complicated formulas.

To increase the anti-inflammatory potential of your food, invest in fresh, homemade food and natural seasonings, as we see in the Mediterranean diet. In this way, you can have benefits for your brain, your body and your health in general.

Go to the market, buy fresh food, cook more, make peace with food and eat with pleasure!

Bon appétit!

Sophie Deram