Anvisa confirms second case of Candida auris superfungus and investigates third

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) informed, this Thursday (13/01), by means of a note, that it received confirmation of the second case of the super fungus Candida auris in a patient admitted to a hospital in Pernambuco (PE). A third case is still under review. The agency pointed to an “outbreak” of the disease and explained that the expression does not only cover a large number of cases of a contagious disease, but the appearance of a new microorganism.

“It is important to clarify that, although at the moment there are only two confirmed cases, it can be considered that there is an outbreak of Candida auris because the epidemiological definition of an outbreak encompasses not only a large number of cases of contagious or health-related diseases, but also the emergence of a new microorganism in the epidemiology of a country or even a health service”, he pointed out.

Anvisa also stressed that it continues to monitor the actions related to the outbreak, articulating with those involved and supporting the actions of the national task force.

According to the agency, this species of fungus produces “antifungal-tolerant biofilms showing resistance to drugs commonly used to treat Candida infections” and up to 90% of samples of Candida auris analyzed point to resistance to fluconazole, amphotericin B or echinocandins.

This means that the microorganism is resistant to drugs and cleaning products. Another factor is the difficulty of laboratory identification of the pathogen. Among the main problems of the disease are bloodstream infection and other invasive complications.

On the 11th, Anvisa reported that two cases of infection by the fungus were identified in the first month of this year involving a 67-year-old patient and another 70-year-old who were hospitalized in a public hospital in Recife. There is no further information on the condition of the two.