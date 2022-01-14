Apple should turbocharge iPhone with 4 times more powerful camera | Cell

The iPhone 14 Pro should only hit the market at the end of the year and, it seems, Apple plans to turbocharge the cell phone’s camera technology. The future generation would have a 48-megapixel sensor, four times more powerful than what is seen today in the iPhone 13 Pro.
The information was gathered by research firm TrendForce and endorsed by market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a history of getting forecasts right. According to the two sources, the iPhone 14 Pro is also expected to be able to record videos in 8K quality.
Supposed iPhone 14 may have a camera in the form of a pill – Photo: Reproduction / GizChina
For now, it is not known how Apple would increase the number of megapixels without changing the physical size of the image sensor. Nowadays there are smartphones on the market capable of higher resolution photos, but there are numerous questions about the real benefit of this attribute for the final result of the images.
According to Kuo, in previous rumors, Apple would be working on the “pixel binning” feature for its upcoming smartphone. With this method, the device could merge the data from several smaller pixels to create a larger one and thus improve the sensitivity of capturing light. Rivals like Motorola, Samsung and Xiaomi use the technique in their models.
If this scenario becomes reality, the iPhone 14 Pro could record good 48 MP photos in bright conditions and 12 MP in low light scenarios, to maintain the same final quality. It is worth remembering, however, that Apple has neither confirmed nor denied any of these speculations.
Another recent rumor indicates that the iPhone 14 Pro should abandon the controversial notch, much hated by many fans, and adopt a pill-shaped front camera. Apple’s entire lineup should be renewed at an event expected to take place in September 2022.
with information from MacRumors