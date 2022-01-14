Approved the Jubilee 2025 motto: “Pilgrims of Hope”

The Pope approved the motto for the next Holy Year on January 3 during an audience with Archbishop Rino Fisichella, president of the Pontifical Council for the New Evangelization. Archbishop Fisichella also comments on the success of the exhibition “100 Nativity Scenes in the Vatican”, which closed on January 9 with a total of almost 200,000 visitors.

Eugenio Bonanata and Daniele D’Elia – Vatican News

The Pope’s concern is that the Jubilee 2025 is prepared in the best possible way. This is the statement of the president of the Pontifical Council for the New Evangelization, Archbishop Rino Fisichella, who reported in an interview with an Italian television channel his audience with Francis last January 3, during which the motto of the Holy Year was approved. A motto, noted Archbishop Fisichella, that “can be summed up in two words”: “Pilgrims of hope”.

an efficient machine

Like any motto, in this case too, the meaning of the entire Jubilee journey begins with the terms chosen to condense it. Terms that highlight a key theme of Francis’ pontificate. “There is a lot of work to be done” in these two years, said the head of the dicastery who will have organizational responsibility. The need, he stressed, is to have a “solid preparatory impact” and create an efficient organizing machine. “To fully activate it, I await further indications from the Pope”, said Archbishop Fisichella, although in fact the work has already begun. One of the priorities concerns the reception of pilgrims and the faithful. Many pilgrims are expected in Rome for the Holy Year, in the hope that in the next two years the health emergency will no longer affect activities as it does today. The prelate confirmed that “contacts with the City of Rome, the Lazio Region and the Italian government are ongoing so that everything can be carried out in complete safety and in accordance with the capacity of reception that the city has always guaranteed.”

The exhibition “100 Nativity Scenes in the Vatican”, a work of evangelization

The President of the Pontifical Council for the New Evangelization also commented with great satisfaction on the results obtained by the exhibition “100 Nativity Scenes in the Vatican”, held under Bernini’s Columns, in St. Peter’s Square, until January 9. According to the prelate, it was “a great work of evangelization”, which was also confirmed by the number of certified visitors: “190,416 entries in total”. A very high turnout that confirms the people’s attention to that “admirable sign”, as the Pope defined it in his 2019 apostolic letter.

“Many children, young people and families came to Saint Peter’s Square to admire the works on display”, said Archbishop Fisichella, “and in doing so they confirmed that the tradition inaugurated by Saint Francis in Greccio in 1223 is still alive and representative of our origins, our identity and our culture”. “The crib”, concluded the prelate, “represents a wealth of traditions that we cannot renounce”.