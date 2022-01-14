Are you in favor of the signing of Robson Bambu by Corinthians? Vote in My Timo’s poll

Corinthians continues to move to reinforce the team for the 2022 season. Last Wednesday, the My Helm reported the club’s interest in having defender Robson Bambu, 24 years old.

Revealed by the base categories of Santos, currently the player defends Nice, from France. The European team invested R$47 million in June 2020 to count on the athlete for five seasons. The idea of ​​the alvinegra board is to bring Robson Bambu on loan.

It is worth remembering that, at the first press conference of the year, President Duilio Monteiro Alves highlighted that left-back Bruno Melo, who should be announced soon, can play the role in the defense. But he did not rule out the search for source reinforcements. Today, Corinthians has only three options for defenders: João Victor, Gil and Raul Gustavo.

Robson Bambu was revealed by Santos, but did not accept the renewal of the contract with the club from the coast of São Paulo and ended up agreeing with Athletico-PR in early 2019. The defender was the starter in the campaign that resulted in the title of the Copa do Brasil for the team from Paraná, in addition to having played in the Pre-Olympic with the Brazilian National Team.

