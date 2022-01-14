Asked for music! Douglas Costa had three wedding parties postponed

Douglas Costa is out of luck. The player has already had his wedding party postponed three times and asked for music, as well as the top scorers who score three goals on Sundays, he would certainly choose some pagoda.

The player has Covid-19 and will undergo a new exam next week, the party was scheduled for the 19th and was postponed again. Douglas Costa married model Nathália Felix, but they couldn’t have a party.

The first postponement took place in July, due to the increase in cases of Covid-19. The player tried again in December, amid the end of the Brasileirão and was prevented by the direction, it would be embezzlement in his event.

Now, it marked a moment when the pre-season would be in progress, an action that took badly between the direction, but that ended up being canceled for another reason, the contamination of the player with the damn virus.

Felipão’s numbers in his last spell at Grêmio

Douglas Costa postponed the party three times

Douglas Costa got married in the Caribbean, had a celebration there, but nothing that compares to the Copacabana Palace. Now, it remains to be seen when he will schedule the next party. We hope it doesn’t coincide with important events for Grêmio.

The player asking for days off is fine, but not missing days to finish the Brasileirão or right at the beginning of the pre-season. In the middle of a championship, with no knockout games to lose, there is no problem.

In fact, Douglas Costa gained more morale with the crowd after apologizing for the “mistakes” he made, like that goodbye against Galo.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, sign up for YouTube and follow us on our social networks like TikTok, twitter, The Instagram it’s the Facebook. So you can follow all the News about our Tricolor Immortal.

Image: Twitter – Douglas Costa