Assembly for the creation of the Botafogo SAF this Friday has 1,400 members able to vote

This Thursday, the councilors of the Botafogo will take the definitive step towards transforming Botafogo into a company club under the command of the American businessman John Textor. Starting at 19:00, the extraordinary meeting of the deliberative Council will decide on the general business conditions that will be presented by the Board of Directors. At the end, they will deliberate on the authorization of the financial operation that transfers Botafogo’s shares in the SAF for the investor willing to take over the club’s football.

On Friday, it will be the turn of the eligible partners to give the final yes to the creation of the Botafogo SAF. There are about 1,400 associates who will have to answer the question at the assembly: “Do they authorize or not the exceptional application of the aforementioned statutory provision?” According to the club’s statutes, the rule established in article 61 provides for the need for Botafogo to hold a majority of voting capital in the companies in which it has participation. In the future model, Alvinegro will have only 10%.

Eligible members are those of legal age, capable and up to date with their obligations, belonging to the following categories: titled, owner, taxpayer and emeritus.

Approval of the sale of the club’s football assets to the company Eagle Holdings, from Textor, needs only a simple majority. Internally, it is believed that few will be against the creation of the SAF. Some Botafogo political groups have already announced their favorable votes, such as Chapa Verde, the candidate for the club’s presidency in the last election, Walmer Machado, and the Alvinegra Front, of the club’s general vice president, Vinicius Assumpção.

Friday’s voting will take place from 9 am to 7 pm, in a hybrid format, which can be in person or online.

With the approval of the transfer of the club’s football business, the new SAF board already announced will manage the company. Councilors will only be part of the remaining social club structure. With the deal concluded, Botafogo will be able to effect the transfer of sports rights in CBF and Ferj to SAF and be able to compete as a company club from the Carioca Championship.