Aston Martin reveals car launch date for Formula 1 in 2022

Aston Martin was the first team in the Formula 1 World Championship to announce the launch date of its new car, the first under the new technical regulations and with 18″ tires, for the 2022 season. The AMR22, a model that will be piloted this year by Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll, it will be presented live at Aston Martin Lagonda’s headquarters in Gaydon, USA, on February 10.

Until then, Mattia Binotto, Ferrari boss, has said that the launch of the Maranello team’s car for 2022 will take place between February 16 and 18, but there has not yet been an official announcement of the date.

Aston Martin has scheduled the launch of the AMR22 for February 10 (Photo: Aston Martin)

Due to the technical revolution in the regulations and the new generation of cars, this season the teams and drivers will face two sessions, of three days each, of winter testing. The first of them will take place between February 23 and 25 at Circuit Barcelona-Catalunya, in Spain. The second session is scheduled for March 10-12, in Sakhir, Bahrain, with live coverage broadcast by the F1 TV Pro streaming service.

Aston Martin kept its 2021 duo for another season in Formula 1. Sebastian Vettel, four-time world champion, goes into his second year at the Silverstone team after 12th place in the Drivers’ World Championship and second place in the Azerbaijan GP as the best result .

The German will once again have the team owner’s son by his side. Lance Stroll, heir to Lawrence, the 23-year-old Canadian reached 100 GPs disputed in the Abu Dhabi GP, the last one of last season. In 2021, the driver achieved sixth place in the Qatar GP as his best result and finished 13th in the championship.

After a glorious year, with victory, pole position and podiums like Racing Point, Aston Martin suffered from the subtle changes in the regulations and lost a lot of ground in 2021. The team, then led by Otmar Szafnauer, finished the championship only in seventh in the Builders World.

Szafnauer, by the way, left the team in the first days of 2022. While the Romanian manager has a clear path to sign with Alpine – which last Thursday announced the departure of its executive director, Marcin Budkowski -, Lawrence Stroll’s team has not yet defined who will be the commander for the season of revolution in Formula 1, in history that, for Aston Martin, will begin on the second Thursday of February.

