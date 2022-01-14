Athletic Bilbao beat Atletico and seek double against Real

Athletic Bilbao is in the final of the Supercopa de España. In a comeback, the defending champion beat Atletico Madrid 2-1, and will seek a second consecutive championship against Real Madrid, this Sunday. The game took place at King Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia.

With all the goals coming from set pieces, Diego Simeone’s team took the lead with goalkeeper Unai Simon’s own goal after João Félix’s header. Bilbao looked for the result, and scored with Yeray and Nico Williams.

Current champions, Athletic Bilbao will seek their fourth Supercup title. In the last edition of the competition, Bilbao took the cup by beating Barcelona 3-2 in extra time.

The Merengue team – which yesterday beat Barça 3-2 – has 11 Supercup titles, the most recent being won in the 2019-2020 season, also over the Madrid rival.

Not worth!

Atletico Madrid needed just eight seconds to score for the Supercup semi-final, but the referee ruled it out.

After leaving the ball, João Félix received a throw in the middle of the penalty area, and sent it to the bottom of Simon’s goal. The Portuguese, however, was in an offside position, and the goal was disallowed.

Much sweat, little inspiration

If the first minutes were electrifying, the rest of the first half was marked by balance. Bilbao was more purposeful, while Atlético looked for plays at speed, especially on the sides of the field.

Both teams, however, ran into well-placed defensive systems, and also suffered from pass errors. Goalkeepers Oblak and Simon did little work in the first half.

dead ball saved

With difficulties in creating plays, Atletico Madrid took advantage of the dead ball to open the scoring at the beginning of the second half.

In a corner kick from Lemar, João Félix appeared alone at the second post and sent Simon in the right corner. The ball hit the goalkeeper’s back and went slowly towards the back of the goal.

Oblate wall!

Athletic Bilbao almost reached the tie in the next move. Also from the dead ball, Muniain crossed for Iñigo to head hard in the center of the area. In the reflex, Oblak held the ball and avoided the goal of Bilbao.

The video referee still arrived if the ball had not crossed the line at the moment of the save by the Atletico goalkeeper. The ball, however, did not cross the line.

The Atletico Madrid goalkeeper made at least two other interventions in the final stage. In one of them, Oblak defended with his shoulder a cross kick from Iñaki Williams.

Turned!

Athletic Bilbao also took advantage of a corner to leave everything the same in Saudi Arabia, in a charge from the left, defender Yeray rose more than Atlético’s defense and tied the game.

The turn came 35 of the second half. After a corner kick from the left, Nico Williams took advantage of the rebound and sent the right corner of Oblak.

Not like this!

Behind on the scoreboard, Atletico Madrid ended the match with one player less. Defender Gimenez acted as an attacker and went to the opponent’s area, but he raised his leg too much and hit Iñaki. The referee applied the yellow card, but was called by the video referee, and changed the color of the card, leaving the Madrid team with one player less.