Athletico: Pablo gives up R$ 15 million to leave São Paulo now and reinforce Valentim’s team

Center forward accepts to terminate with São Paulo two years before the end of the bond, but wants to receive pending items and arrears for 2020 and 2021. Destination is Alberto Valentim’s Hurricane, where he lived the best phase of his career

Pablo is trying hard to return to athletic. The information comes from the colleague André Hernán, from TV Globo. The 28-year-old striker claims he no longer has the climate to stay at São Paulo, where he has two more seasons of contract, and accepts to terminate it. This means giving up monthly salaries of R$ 700 thousand, that is, until December 2023 the player would be entitled to more than BRL 15 million with the agreement in Morumbi.

Well, Pablo gives up what is to come to leave Morumbi for Curitiba, but demands that the arrears so far be paid by the São Paulo club. the report of Hernán informs that São Paulo owes about R$ 15 million between 2020 and 2021 hits. Tricolor officially does not reveal the amount to be deposited in the striker’s account.

Pablo previously refused to transfer to Ceará and Santos, but his father is in talks to replace him in Hurricane, where he lived his best phase of his career. There were two spells at Athletico, the last from 2016 to 2018, where he was two-time champion of Paraná and champion of the Copa Sudamericana four years ago.

In fact, it was his 2018 season when he hit the net 18 times that made him signed by São Paulo for around R$26.6 million. But the player failed to live up to expectations and was ostracized. Last season it even started well, standing out in the São Paulo title under the command of Hernán Crespo, but the good phase did not last.

To make matters worse, Pablo met the game goal stipulated in the contract, increasing one year more than Morumbi – the current contract extended until the end of 2023. The striker would return to Arena da Baixada at this time to take over Alberto Valentim’s team, which counted on Renato Kayzer in the decisive moments of 2021. Matheus Babi, it is good to remember, is still recovering from knee surgery.