Atlético-MG agrees termination with Maidana; and Ramón Martínez’s contract has an updated term | athletic-mg

A new contract update has already appeared on the CBF IDB on Thursday. The midfielder Ramón Martínez extended the loan period at Libertad, but also extended the term of the contract with Atlético. Before, the bond in Galo would run until December 2022, but it had six more months to join. The reason is clear: to prevent Martínez, an asset at the club, from returning from loan at Libertad with the possibility of signing a pre-contract with another club.

1 of 3 Ramon Martínez in training for Libertad — Photo: Disclosure/Libertad Ramon Martínez in training for Libertad — Photo: Disclosure/Libertad

Martínez was hired by Atlético from Paraguay’s Guaraní in 2019. When Jorge Sampaoli arrived, he was left out of the plans. Loaned to Libertad, he won a Paraguayan championship and will play in Libertadores 2022. The loan there would end in December, but was extended.

In the case of Iago Maidana, he also had a contract at Atlético until the end of this year. He had gone through two loans at Sport, until he was assigned to Gil Vicente until June. As he only made two matches in Portugal and was not used, he returned to sign until the end of 2023 at América, where he will compete for a spot in the defense with Germán Conti and Éder.

2 of 3 Iago Maidana is announced by América-MG — Photo: Disclosure Iago Maidana is announced by América-MG – Photo: Disclosure

Among the players out of Atletico’s plans, two names still need to settle on fate. José Welison has a loan proposal from Turkey’s Giresunspor. Gustavo Blanco, who played little in Fortaleza, is still in the market looking for a new club. More recently, football director Rodrigo Caetano talked about Hyoran’s departure to Bragantino, after Nathan (Fluminense) and Alan Franco (Charlotte FC) were also temporarily assigned.