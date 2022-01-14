Atlético-MG chooses El Turco, and telenovelas Arrascaeta no Fla and Pablo with São Paulo drag in the summary of Central | football

Some situations discussed in our Market Center drag on so much that they end up becoming “soap operas”. This Thursday, one of them had its outcome, the search for Atlético-MG to replace coach Cuca. The Galo announced the Argentine Antonio “Turco” Mohamed for a year , highest impact hiring of the day.

Another subject extended for a few more chapters: the Pablo case in São Paulo. The player has already refused proposals from Santos and Ceará on loan, and said he wants to return to Athletico. Tricolor, on the other hand, sees an impasse in values ​​and the Pablo even offered a deal to the club at night.

Speaking of novels, the Flamengo continues its particular with midfielder Arrascaeta for renewal. The day was a new meeting with the businessman, but without definitions.

After much negotiation with other names and waiting, Atlético-MG announced the replacement of coach Cuca. Antonio “Turco” Mohamed, an Argentine, 51 years old, with a long stint in Mexican football, will take over. The contract runs until the end of this year.

On a high in the market, Galo sounded out Cristian Pavón, the starting winger of Boca Juniors. He has a contract with the Argentine team only until the end of June 2022. Therefore, he will be able to sign a pre-link with any club.

As for defender Diego Godín, hired on Wednesday, the player is expected to arrive on Saturday. And the namesake Diego Costa, target of Corinthians, continues in search of a common denominator with the club to settle the termination.

Flamengo met once again to discuss the renewal with Arrascaeta, cut corners with his manager, but still haven’t hit the hammer on the new contract until the end of 2026. The point of disagreement remains the 25% belonging to Defensor Sporting, from Uruguay.

And after 12 years in Gávea and eight seasons as a professional, goalkeeper César is leaving Flamengo. The 30-year-old player is negotiating with Coritiba.

Cazars leaving Fluminense

Cazares is leaving Fluminense. With a proposal from Metalist, from Ukraine, the 29-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder is no longer training with the group and is negotiating a friendly termination with the club, which will not create difficulties for his departure. Signed in April 2021, Cazares signed a contract for two seasons and arrived with starter status, but did not sign.

If one is leaving, another arrives. Argentine striker Germán Cano, 34, has been announced as the sixth reinforcement for the 2022 season, referring to the “L”.

São Paulo and Pablo continue to negotiate

São Paulo retreated in the intention of hiring defender Lucas Ribeiro, who defended Internacional last year. The reason was an intimate video case involving a minor under 14, allegedly leaked by the athlete in 2018, when the player was still defending Vitória and was 19 years old.

Another subject on the agenda at Tricolor is the situation of striker Pablo. After refusing loan proposals to go to Santos and Ceará, and insisting on returning to Athletico, the player extends the troubled situation with the fans to the board as well.

At the end of the night, Pablo presented a proposal for an agreement with São Paulo: he wants to receive amounts in arrears for 2020 and 2021. If that happens, he signs the termination of the contract, which runs until the end of 2023.

Vasco reaches eleven reinforcements

Vasco announced two more reinforcements for the 2022 season, reaching the mark of eleven in total. The tenth was midfielder Bruno Nazário, who signed a loan contract until the end of 2022. The 26-year-old belongs to Hoffenheim-ALE, but played last season for América-MG.

The eleventh was Matheus Barbosa, a 27-year-old midfielder who belongs to Avaí, but was on loan to Atlético-GO until the end of 2022. He had 70% of the rights acquired by Vasco in a two-year contract.

The eleven hired by Vasco: goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues, sides Edimar and Weverton, defenders Anderson Conceição and Luís Cangá, midfielders Yuri Lara, Vitinho, Isaque, Bruno Nazário and Matheus Barbosa, and forward Raniel.

Abner in Manchester City’s sights

Manchester City are eyeing left-back Abner from Athletico, according to the English newspaper “The Telegraph”. The 21-year-old arrived at Hurricane in 2019 and has since gained a lot of value – he won the gold medal with the Olympic team in Tokyo and made 41 games for the club in 2021, 40 as a starter, with a goal scored and the title of the South-South. American.

D’Alessandro gets the 10 back at Inter

Back at Internacional for his final months as a professional player, midfielder D’Alessandro, 40, was re-introduced and received shirt number 10 – provided by Taison, who will wear number 7. The Argentine made it clear that he will retire at the end of his contract of four months with the club, on April 30, and intends to do that with the title of Gauchão.

Fortaleza beats Ceará by striker

Fortaleza won the arm wrestling with rival Ceará and hired striker Silvio Romero. The experienced 33-year-old Argentine has a reputation as a top scorer and played in 128 matches with 50 goals scored for Independiente, his club since the 2017-2018 season.

