Atletico-MG supporter, Vovó do Galo dies at 101 | athletic-mg

Ana Cândida de Oliveira, better known as “Grandma of the Rooster”, died this Thursday afternoon (13). Confirmation of the death of the iconic Atlético fan was made by the family on social media. The cause of death has not been reported so far. Since November of last year, she had been facing health problems.
Ana Cândida, the “Grandma of the Rooster”; Atlético-MG — Photo: . William Frossard
Dona Ana was often seen in the stands, either at Mineirão or Independência, during the Galo games in Belo Horizonte. In 2021, she saw the Brazilian title campaign up close. Vovó do Galo has already participated in several Atlético actions and received the affection of players and employees. The club used social media to mourn the death.
The fan’s death took Atlético’s director of football, Rodrigo Caetano, by surprise, who was participating in a virtual press conference scheduled to announce the team’s new coach. The manager lamented the loss:
– My condolences to all the family members of Grandma do Galo. A person dear to everyone. Her expressions of affection for the athletes was an unbelievable business. Certainly the club will pay the due tributes.