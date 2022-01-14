Atltico-MG director confirms Diego Costa’s departure and opens the way for Corinthians

At a press conference this Thursday, Atlético Mineiro’s director of football, Rodrigo Caetano, confirmed that Diego Costa will leave the club in the coming days. The striker, it is worth remembering, is in the sights of Corinthians.

“At the end of last season, he came to us and expressed his desire to leave. The reasons given are adaptation and personal issues. There’s not much to oppose or argue when it comes to personal matters. We tried to dissuade him from the idea, he stayed with us until the end, he was an important player, a competitive athlete and he surrendered at all times. He feared that, of reaching the end of the season and not feeling comfortable to stay.”

“It was understood to accept the request, now we are building the best deal for all parties, but always thanking him for what he did. But it is very likely that he will not stay with us for everything I reported, we are looking for a common denominator. There would be no fine for both sides, decided back then between the parties” concluded Rodrigo Caetano.

Therefore, the path to Corinthians would be clear. The Parque São Jorge club awaits Diego Costa resolve his situation with Atlético Mineiro in an official way to be able to move forward in the contract.

President Duilio Monteiro Alves, in a press conference, explained that Corinthians has not yet made any type of proposal for the 2021 Brazilian champion shirt 19. In addition, he also admitted interest in Edinson Cavani.

