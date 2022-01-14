Atuesta is presented at Palmeiras, says he studied team on vacation and praises Veiga: “Ace” | palm trees

Eduard Atuesta was presented this Thursday as a reinforcement for Palmeiras and has already shown that he knows the new team well. The Colombian midfielder said he asked for videos of the last ten games of Verdão to understand the style of play practiced by Abel Ferreira and was impressed with Raphael Veiga, top scorer in 2021 with 18 goals.

– I asked them to send me videos of the last ten games of last season and they sent me not only a video, but a detailed explanation to study during the holidays how to help the team. I saw the games, they sent their explanations and it helped me a lot to understand the tactical aspects that the team has already very well mechanized. The idea is to keep learning,” he said.

Versatile player, the new number 20 says he likes to act like a number 8, with defensive responsibilities, but the ability to help with creation, in addition to being a free kick and penalty taker.

He believes that playing like this can further enhance Raphael Veiga and cited his relationship with Carlos Vela at Los Angeles FC, his former team, as an example.

– Seeing the matches in the studies I did, Veiga was very important, and I, in my position, playing a little further back, I always like to complement players like that, authentic stars, like Veiga. In Los Angeles it was Carlos Vela, who has similar characteristics to Veiga. I had the ease of developing your game, I hope it can help your performance to rise here too.

At the age of 24, Atuesta was bought for US$ 3.7 million (R$ 20.7 million). The Colombian understands that his arrival at Palmeiras is a leap in his career and is already talking with anxiety about the Club World Cup in February.

– We are proud to know that Colombians have opened the doors for us to reach the greatest champion in Brazil, such as Asprilla, Rincon, Lozano, Armero, Yerry (Mina). I saw most of the matches of the last two titles (of Libertadores) and I know the history of the club, I know that it has a great crowd, which they are always supporting. I know everything, obviously I know what the team has, it attracts attention – he continued.

– It’s a career ladder, an opportunity to make history, grow as a player and play more tournaments. An opportunity to be a two-time world champion with this team. With God’s help, let’s get another title besides 1951, let’s get this other title on our shield. It’s a step up in my career, I hope to take advantage of it and help the club.

