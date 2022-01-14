Australia cancels Novak Djokovic’s visa for the second time – Sports

The Australian government canceled the visa from Novak Djokovic for the second time this Friday, claiming that the tennis player, not vaccinated against covid-19, poses a risk to the community. In this way, the Serbian number 1 can stay out of the dispute of the australian open, which begins on Monday, January 17.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke used discretionary powers to cancel Djokovic’s visa again after a court overturned an earlier revocation and released him from immigration detention on Monday.

“Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Novak Djokovic on grounds of health and good order, based on the public interest,” Hawke said in a statement.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, also in a statement, defended the visa cancellation and cited the enormous sacrifice Australians have made in the pandemic to stay protected. “Our strong border protection policies have kept Australians safe,” he said.

Following this ruling, a Melbourne court will hold an emergency hearing on Friday to deal with the new visa cancellation, when federal judge Anthony Kelly, who on Monday agreed to the world’s No. in Australia, will hear the tennis player’s lawyers to give a final position.