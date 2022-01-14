Baby Shark grabs unprecedented record of 10 billion views on Youtube

You don’t have to have kids at home to have bumped into Baby Shark—and all of her family—and struggled to get the bubblegum rhythm out of your head. No wonder, so colorful, repetitive and seductive for children, the video with the song of just 2 minutes reached this Thursday (13) the unprecedented mark of 10 billion views on Youtube.

This record only came to crown this video that has already held the lead since November 2020, when it accumulated more than 7 billion views, surpassing the video for “Despacito”, by Luis Fonsi. Pinkfong, the children’s educational label of South Korean company SmartThings, took to networks to celebrate the milestone.