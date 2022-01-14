Baby Shark is the first YouTube video with 10 billion views

The children’s music video “baby shark” has been a success since it was released, back in 2015. This week, the production broke another barrier and became the first YouTube video to surpass the mark of 10 billion views.

The song’s video, which has already won versions in several languages, including Portuguese, had become the most viewed on the Google website in November 2020. With the current record, the Pinkfong Baby Shark – Kids’ Songs & Stories channel has no less than 28.2 billion views.

Despite the resounding success in recent years, shark music is not new. baby shark is a nursery rhyme well known by scouts and children who participate in camps in the United States.

The version that won the world was produced by Pinkfong, which is an educational brand owned by the South Korean company SmartStudy.

YouTube ranking

Check out the full top 10 most viewed videos in YouTube history below: