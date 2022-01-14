Backstage meetings: renewal of Arrascaeta still undefined and reserve willing to leave Flamengo

THE Flamengo is drying the squad with players that have not been used as much or were already on loan, and so it will continue with one or another piece, as may be the case with Gabriel Batista, but remains active behind the scenes to meet a priority that extends for months : ensure the renewal and increase in salary requested by Arrascaeta.

Although they did not reach a common denominator, Flamengo and Daniel Fonseca, Arrascaeta’s agent, met again this week and tend to reach an agreement next week, when there will be a new meeting.

The obstacle remains the 25% of the athlete’s economic rights belonging to Defensor Sporting, from Uruguay.. Flamengo ratified that it will not pay the 5 million euros requested by the Uruguayan club, so the next conversation should culminate in a percentage and value reduction, consequently, for a new contract until the end of 2026 – the current one expires in December 2023.

Speaking of meetings, members of Gabriel Batista’s staff signaled that they welcome a negotiation by the 23-year-old goalkeeper. The young man has a bond only until the end of this year, and he can leave Fla, which revealed him, in a

outright negotiation or on loan. The club is open to hearing proposals to be presented in the coming days.

Gabriel Batista can leave Flamengo (Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo)

Gabriel Batista, by the way, trained with the group that will start Carioca, under the command of Fabio Matias, coach of the under-20 team and who is in the role on an interim basis, in much of the alternative team’s activity. In other words, it was already out of Paulo Sousa’s plans.

For Flamengo, Gabriel Batista, who has Diego Alves and Hugo Souza ahead in the competition for the sector, has 27 games, with 16 wins, nine draws and two defeats by the club’s professionals. It is worth remembering that nine players have already left Flamengo this turn of the season.