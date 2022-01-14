Banco Inter updates app for account holders with several news

THE Inter Bank launched a new version of its app on Thursday (13), which brings changes in areas such as payments, purchases and investments, with several added features. The update is the largest ever released by the financial institution.

One of the new features of version 11 of Inter’s Super App and the Authorized Direct Debit (ADI), which allows the account holder to view and pay all slips on his behalf. The digital account also gains a new statement with positional balance and filters, making it easier to identify transactions, and a revamped payment screen.

the section Inter Shop is another one that brings changes, with improvements for loyalty program subscribers Inter Pass. Double cashback in Inter Cel’s plans, an additional 0.25% cashback on the credit card and up to 100% of shipping back on thousands of products are some of the benefits.

The new version of the Super App will be made available to 16 million customers.Source: Banco Inter/Disclosure

There is even easier access to marketplace on the home of the banking app and the possibility of contracting the Inter Duo Gourmet in more cities. Now, account holders who make purchases on the platform will be able to clarify doubts about the orders in the “I need help” option.

Buying shares on US stock exchanges

The investment area of Inter app also has updates, such as access to Home Broker International, allowing the purchase of shares on the stock exchanges NYSE and NASDAQ, from United States. Express redemption in variable income and the subscription plan for investors (InvestPro) are some of the other news in the section.

customers of digital bank They will also have a new personal loan option, improvements in the application for life insurance, a supplementary contribution to private pension plans and payment of dental insurance with the credit card of their choice.

In the app for legal entities, it will be possible to access reports with prepayments of receivables, in addition to taking advantage of an interface more similar to that of the individual modality.