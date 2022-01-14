Battlefield 2042: DICE stopped counting players in Hazard Zone mode

battlefield 2042 was released in November 2021 and is already considered one of the worst games in the franchise. The game has been losing its player base very quickly, which has caused DICE to stop internally counting the number of players in Hazard Zone mode.

Hazard Zone is an “extraction” mode, in which you have to face NPCs and other players in an area while looking for items that must be extracted from the map, similar to the game Escape from Tarkov. Due to the lack of incentives and internal voice chat, which makes communication between players impossible and teamwork is essential, many people simply stopped playing it.

As a result, DICE has no longer internally computed the mode’s statistics since the day after Thanksgiving, a week after the release of battlefield 2042. The information was released by insider Tom Henderson.

https://t.co/Lk1rQ1aJ1X There’s that few players in Hazard Zone that they didn’t even bother to report statistics internally on it after Thanksgiving (Day 7 after worldwide launch). So yeah, Hazard Zone is an unsurprising bust and I wouldn’t expect support on it. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 10, 2022

According to the SteamDB website, battlefield 2042 currently has less than 10,000 concurrent players, which is vastly lower than the peak of 105,000 it had when it first launched. All we can do is wait for updates that improve performance and fix the hundreds of bugs found.