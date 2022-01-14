Battlefield 2042 keeps losing players, and there are fans cheering

the launch of battlefield 2042, without a doubt, was one of the worst received for the series in recent years. While DICE still tries to work on improving the technical aspects of the game, it doesn’t stop losing players, hitting record lows each week. And some of his “fans” seem pleased with that.

Sherif Saed of VG 24/7 reports that he doesn’t remember the last battlefield that saw players so willing to watch the drop in the number of people in the game. Daily we find posts on various social networks and forums pointing to new especially low numbers.

Concurrent players of the last three BattlefieldsSource: SteamDB

The above data taken from SteamDB shows how in the last 24 hours battlefield 2042 was surpassed – by far – by Battlefield V. The game’s peak for the period also isn’t that far above the even older one. battlefield 1.

But other data shows that maybe the game doesn’t do as badly as some players would like. The biggest spike of its entire existence is considerably higher than previous games, and the number of players for the time of writing this news is also well ahead of Battlefield V. It seems that while many players dropped out 2042, the game still has a considerable audience that does not intend to give up on it.

Certainly the game will still receive many updates and patches, but its bugs were so many that some players are getting a refund for it on Steam, even without complying with the platform’s return rules.