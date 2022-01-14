Bayer rejects Palmeiras’ initial proposal for a loan from Lucas Alario, says businessman

THE Palmeiras continues in search of a striker and, at the moment, focuses its attention on the Argentine Lucas Alario, from Bayer Leverkusen. Although with the player – and with his staff – the situation is well underway, the report from OUR LECTURE found that, according to the striker’s manager, the German club rejected the loan proposal made by Verdão. Conversations will continue in the coming days.

On Wednesday (12), Alario liked the plan offered by Alviverde. On Thursday (13), however, in direct contact with the player’s agent, the NP heard that the first loan proposal had been rejected by Bayer and that the conversation would resume on Friday (14). Wanted, Palmeiras said it was not officially notified of the refusal.

If the deal has a happy ending, Verdão has until January 24 to register the striker in the Club World Cup. Because of this, among other reasons, the negotiation should not drag on and should be resolved soon.

Palestra is looking for a striker to be part of Abel Ferreira’s squad. The club has only Deyverson and Rafael Navarro for the position, given that Luiz Adriano is no longer in the plans.

Lucas Alario left River Plate, where he won the Libertadores (2015), heading to Germany in 2017. For Bayer Leverkusen there are 147 games, 52 goals and 16 assists. His contract with the German club runs until mid-2024.

