Beetle invasion mobilizes police in Argentine city; watch video

Insects, which were probably attracted to the heat in the province of La Pampa, caused damage to buildings and invaded pipes in the region.

An unprecedented invasion of beetles in the city of Santa Isabel, in the province of La Pampa, in Argentina, startled residents of the region and generated images that went viral on social media over the last week. The presence of animals, called “cascarudos” or “bicho torito” in Spanish and popularly known as “coró das pastagens” in Portuguese, is not unusual at this time of year in the region. At the end of 2021 and in the first days of 2022, some volume was already noticed in the first days of December. The intense heat that hits the region, however, with rising temperatures approaching 50ºC, may have caused an “overpopulation” of the animals, which are attracted to light. The volume of beetles surprised the residents and even became a case of the police, with several occurrences calling for the removal of the animals. One of these occurrences ended with more than five boxes full of the animals.

“The amount of beetles is unbelievable. In some places, they caused damage to buildings. At police stations, they managed to lift the protection covering the roof and in some shops the roofs themselves were damaged. There are reports of pipes affected by the bugs,” said Santa Isabel police chief Omar Sabadini in a statement. The beetles are harmless to health, but according to local officials, they can violently collide with anything that crosses their path. Therefore, to avoid “impact injuries”, residents of the region are advised to cover their eyes and face. A similar case of beetle invasion occurred in Buenos Aires in 2012, when the animals spread through the neighborhoods of Núñez, Palermo and Recoleta.

