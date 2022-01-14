Bela Gil surprises and posts photo of Preta’s husband without clothes on the toilet: ‘Explaining the brother-in-law’

Bela Gil found a surprising way to congratulate her brother-in-law, Rodrigo Godoy, husband of Preta Gil, on his 33rd birthday. The chef and presenter shared on her social network a sticker with a photo of Rodrigo completely naked sitting on a toilet: “Explaining his brother-in-law to wish congratulations. And for you to print the best sticker on zap”, Bela wrote in the publication.

In a good mood, Godoy reposted the image and also revealed: “I use this sticker a lot”.

Preta and her husband Rodrigo Godoy Photo: Reproduction

Preta Gil and her husband Rodrigo Godoy: who cares Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Post made by Bela Gil Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

