Benco V80s: privacy-focused cell phone does not have cameras or GPS

In an increasingly connected world, the constant fear of violating our privacy rights is growing. And it is seeking a specific niche that the Benco V80s is presented. No camera and no GPS for more digital security.

With a traditional design, the Benco V80s immediately stands out for the lack of its cameras with a back cover consisting only of the biometric reader, sound output and company logo.

Interestingly, the smartphone’s front panel still adopts a teardrop-shaped notch that does not house any camera.

Benco V80s do not have cameras for greater privacy (Image: Reproduction / Benco)

The decision is likely to be to reduce manufacturing costs, as screens with notches are supplied by several companies.

On its website the company claims that the smartphone is “designed to protect your privacy by removing the camera and GPS”, allowing users to not worry about “malicious camera and location surveillance software.”

Benco V80s has a peculiar design due to the lack of cameras (Image: Reproduction / Benco)

However, it is even more important to note that updated software constantly fixes bugs by removing security holes.

Benco does not reveal how many versions of Android the smartphone will support or how many years of security updates the device offers.

Thus the company highlights the greater focus on privacy than digital security. Points that should go hand in hand.

Benco V80s will be sold in blue and gray (Image: Reproduction/Benco)

The Benco V80s has a 6.5-inch screen with HD resolution, a 5,000 mAh battery, an unspecified eight-core processor and a speed of up to 1.6 GHz, in addition to options with up to 4 GB of RAM and up to 64 GB of storage.

price and availability

Benco did not reveal values, release date or countries where the Benco V80s will be sold. More details should emerge soon.

Benco V80s: technical sheet

Screen : 6.5 inches, HD+, drop notch

: 6.5 inches, HD+, drop notch Processor : not specified

: not specified RAM memory : 3 and 4 GB

: 3 and 4 GB Storage : 32 and 64 GB

: 32 and 64 GB Frontal camera : does not have

: does not have Back camera : does not have

: does not have Operational system : Android 11

: Android 11 extras : 4G support, back cover biometric reader, no GPS

: 4G support, back cover biometric reader, no GPS Colors: blue and gray

Source: Benco