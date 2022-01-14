Bilbao overcomes own goal, beats Atletico Madrid and faces Real in the final

In a historic classic in the Spanish Supercup, Athletic Bilbao turned in 4 minutes over Atlético de Madrid in the 2nd half and is once again in the decision of the dispute

THE Athletic Bilbao is once again a finalist Spanish Supercup. This Thursday (13), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the Basque club got the better of the Madrid’s athletic in the classic, winning by 2 to 1 in the semifinal and facing the Real Madrid in the big decision

Follow the games Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao duo in LaLiga broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of watching sports. Subscribe now.

Current champions, Athletic will fight for the second championship against Real Madrid. Atlético, on the other hand, has not won the competition since 2014.

In lineups, the big change was at Atlético. Luis Suárez and Matheus Cunha started on the bench, at the option of coach Diego Simeone, and Ángel Correa and João Félix started.

The first half, despite having ended goalless, was very busy. With a slight advantage di Atlético, who dominated possession (58% against 42%) and also the finishing (4 against 2).

And if it weren’t for the offside position, Madrid would have opened the scoring in the 13th minute. That’s because João Félix was launched in the attack, dominated and hit inside the area, stuffing the nets. The Portuguese, however, was offside and the goal was not worth it.

It was then that, in the 17th minute of the second half, after the ball was raised in the area, João Félix jumped higher, won the mark and, with his head, tested for the goal. The ball hit the post and soon after, on the back of goalkeeper Unai Simón, who scored against it. 1-0 to Atletico Madrid.

Little did the Madrid club know that Bilbao would react in the match. In the 32nd minute, Muniain crossed in the area and, with a header, Yeray scored the equalizing goal.

Four minutes later, the jewel Nico Williams, brother of striker Iñaki Williams, scored the turning point, and what a special goal, as it was his first as a professional for the team.

At the end of the game, Giménez still fouled a Bilbao player hard and was expelled from the game, leaving his team one less in stoppage time.

Championship status

With the victory, Bilbao is qualified for the final of the Supercup and faces Real Madrid, that last Wednesday (12), eliminated the barcelona in overtime. The match will be on Sunday (16), in Riyadh.

Atletico Madrid, who haven’t won the title since 2014, were eliminated.

The guy: Nico Williams

The 19-year-old striker was the great hero of the semifinals. After entering the second half, he decided the match and scored the turning point for Bilbao. The goal was also his first as a professional.

Featured for him too: Oblak

Despite the defeat of Atlético de Madrid, the Slovenian goalkeeper was one of the individual highlights of his team, making at least four key saves in the game.

It was bad: Giménez

The Atlético de Madrid defender lost his head after the comeback and made a hard – and unnecessary – foul on a Bilbao player at the end. He was expelled and left his team with 10 on the field.

next games

Atlético de Madrid will only return to the field next Wednesday (19), for a match against Real Sociedad, for the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. ESPN on Star+.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Athletic, on the other hand, has the decision of the Supercopa de España against Real Madrid, on Sunday (16), in Riyadh. The match will also be broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.

Datasheet

Atletico Madrid 1 x 2 Athletic Bilbao

GOALS: Athletic: Unai Simón (17′ Q2); Bilbao: Yeray (32 Q2) and Nico Williams (36′ Q2)

ATHLETIC: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Giménez and Mario Hermoso; Kondogbia (by Paul), Marcos Llorente (Renan Lodi), Koke, Lemar and Carrasco; Ángel Correa (Luis Suárez) and João Félix. Technician: Diego Simeone.

ATHLETIC: Unai Simon; Marcos, Yeray Álvarez, Iñigo Martínez and Balenziaga (Berchiche); Berenguer (Nico Williams), Dani Garcia, Zarraga (Squint) and Muniain; Iñaki Williams and Sancet (Raul Garcia). Technician: Marcellin.