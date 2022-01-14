Bilbao turns in four minutes, beats Atlético and decides Supercup with Real Madrid | spanish football

With that, the Supercup final will be between the two runners-up in 2021: Athletic was runner-up to Barcelona in the last Copa del Rey, and Real Madrid was runner-up last season in the Spanish Championship. Bilbao are looking for their fourth title, which would consolidate them as the third biggest winner of the tournament.

See everything that happened in Real Madrid’s victory against Barcelona

1 of 3 Young Nico Williams scored his third goal as a professional and decided Athletic Bilbao’s comeback against Atletico Madrid — Photo: Julio Muñoz/EFE The young Nico Williams scored his third goal as a professional and decided Athletic Bilbao’s comeback against Atletico Madrid – Photo: Julio Muñoz/EFE

The main actions of the game took place in the second half. Atletico Madrid opened the scoring in the 16th minute. Lemar took a corner from the left, and João Félix headed the second stick. The ball hit the right post, Unai Simón’s back and went in. The goal was given against to the goalkeeper of Athletic.

Right after the goal, coach Marcelino didn’t back down. He soon made three substitutions, one of which was the entry of young Nico Williams, a 19-year-old striker, younger brother of Iñaki, the great star of the Basque team. And he made a difference.

At 30, Nico kicked a ball at the opponent and won a corner for Bilbao. Muniaín charged down the right and put the ball on Yearay’s head, who tested hard for the nets and tied the game.

Shortly after, in the 35th minute, Nico Williams took a rebound from inside the area on the right after another corner from Muniaín and, with a precise cross kick, placed the ball in the right corner of Oblak. The Slovenian goalkeeper had made at least three excellent saves in the previous minutes, but did not avoid the comeback: 2-1.

It was just the third goal as a professional by Nico, who has 25 games as a professional. At 19, he had the biggest night of his career so far and received the affectionate hug from his 27-year-old older brother Iñaki, Athletic Bilbao idol. Children of Ghanaian parents, the two were very excited with the family, which was present at the stadium in Riyadh.

Last year, Athletic Bilbao eliminated Real Madrid in the semifinals and beat Barcelona in the decision to win the Supercup. Next Sunday, the Basque team faces the Merengue team, at 16:00 (Brasília time), again in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the final of the tournament. THE ge track in real time.

2 of 3 Nico Williams gives an affectionate hug to his older brother and Athletic Bilbao’s main player, Iñaki, after securing a comeback against Atlético – Photo: Julio Muñoz/EFE Nico Williams gives an affectionate hug to his older brother and Athletic Bilbao’s main player, Iñaki, after securing a comeback against Atlético – Photo: Julio Muñoz/EFE