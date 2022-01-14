Bolsonaro government publishes decree that should generate an increase in the bill

The federal government published today a decree that, althoughIn order to prevent a “tariff” in the short term, it should lead to “expressive” increases in electricity bills in the coming years.

The alert was made by the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) in a report on the subject. In it, the agency demands “clarity” and “objectivity” from the government in the conduction of the tariff policy for the electricity sector.

The decree published by the government regulates a kind of bailout for the electricity sector, with loans to fund emergency measures to avoid energy supply failures due to shortages in the reservoirs of hydroelectric plants.

The loan will also cover costs arising from importing energy from other countries and related to the program to encourage voluntary reduction of energy consumption in the regulated market.

The exact amounts of the loan were not detailed, nor the payment term, but the forecast is that the operation will be around R$ 15 billion.

For the TCU, the previous studies on the measure carried out by the government are “deficient” and do not accurately indicate the impact of financing on inflation, nor do they point to alternative actions to solve the financial problems of the concessionaires.

It is the fourth time that the government resorts to financial operations to contain high readjustments in electricity bills or to help distribution companies.

The last one was in 2020, when the loan was authorized to minimize the effects of the covid-19 pandemic on the sector – this operation is already being paid through additional transfers to the electricity bills.

“Somehow, an accumulation of tariff increases is already starting to form as a result of previous tariff processes, Covid-19 and decisions taken during the hydro-energy crisis”, pointed out the TCU in the report.

“There is a risk that the consumer, in the coming years, will be subject to expressive tariff increases, due to the cumulative effects of decisions taken in the past, such as payment of the Covid-Account and this new credit operation”, he added.

* With information from Letícia Fucuchima, from Reuters, in São Paulo, and from Marlla Sabino, from Estadão Conteúdo, in Brasília