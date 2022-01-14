Boris Johnson’s Cabinet Apologizes To Queen For Prince Philip’s Funeral Party

LONDON – The British Prime Minister’s office, Boris Johnson, apologized to the queen Elizabeth II this Friday, the 14th, after it became known that employees partied until late at night in Downing Street on the eve of the funeral prince philip.

The Telegraph newspaper revealed that around 30 people attended meetings, drinking and dancing until dawn on April 16 last year at 10 Downing Street.

“It is deeply regrettable that this came at a time of national mourning and Number 10 has apologized to the Palace,” Johnson’s spokesman told reporters. According to the British newspaper The Guardian, the spokesman declined to say whether Johnson would personally apologize to the Queen at her next private hearing.

According to the spokesperson, Johnson did not attend the festivities as he was at his country residence in Checkers that day and was not invited to any meetings.

A Downing Street spokeswoman confirmed that Boris Johnson’s former communications director James Slack “gave a farewell speech” that day to thank colleagues before taking on a new job, according to the BBC.

Slack’s farewell coincided with another meeting in the basement of No. 10, hosted by one of the prime minister’s personal photographers. At one point, the two parties came together in the garden of No. 10 and continued until after midnight.

Asked about the other party and whether there was drinking and dancing, the spokeswoman replied that she had “nothing more to add”. The newspaper reported that employees went to a nearby store with a suitcase, which came back “full of bottles of wine”.

the queen’s loneliness

Although Boris was not present at any of the meetings, these revelations come as he faces the fury of his own allies for attending a drinking meeting in the Downing Street garden in May 2020, during the first phase of the quarantine.

Deputy Labor Party leader Angela Rayner said responsibility for “culture and behavior” in Downing Street “lays with the prime minister”.

“The Queen sat alone in mourning, as many did at the time, with personal trauma and sacrifice to abide by the rules of the national interest,” referring to the fact that during her husband’s funeral, Queen Elizabeth remained silent. isolated from relatives.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey also reiterated calls for the prime minister to step down due to the growing list of party complaints:

“The queen sitting alone, mourning the loss of her husband, was the defining image of lockdown. Not because she is the queen, but because she was just another person, grieving alone like so many others. 10 celebrated,” he tweeted.

After building a political career flouting accepted norms, Johnson is now under increasing pressure from some of his own lawmakers to resign. Opponents say he is incapable of governing and has misled parliament by denying that the Covid-19 were violated.

Johnson offered a variety of explanations for the parties, from denials that any rules were broken to expressing understanding of public anger at the apparent hypocrisy at the heart of the British state. AP and REUTERS