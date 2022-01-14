Boris Johnson’s Cabinet Party On Eve Of Royal Funeral – News

Staff at British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office had farewell drinks in honor of two colleagues during confinement and on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral, The Telegraph reported on Thursday.

Aides and staff gathered at two separate events after working on April 16, 2021 to bid farewell to communications director James Slack and a personal photographer to the Conservative prime minister, the paper noted.

According to testimonies to the Telegraph, alcohol was consumed in abundance at both events and some guests danced late into the night.

Johnson faces resignation calls, including from his own party, over alleged Downing Street parties while the UK was under strict lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

Furthermore, in the case revealed by this conservative newspaper, the events took place amid national mourning for the death of the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, whose funeral was held the next day and was marked by sanitary measures.

The ceremony left the striking image of the solitary monarch in the church pews to comply with the social distancing measures imposed by the pandemic.