Brazil has almost 100,000 new known positive tests

In the last 24 hours, Brazil had 97,221 new known positive tests for covid-19. The moving average of cases has been up since December 29 and today stood at 60,072. The data are from the consortium of press vehicles, from which the UOL is part.

As of March 2020, Brazil has had 22,815,827 reported cases of the disease from testing.

Since 8 pm yesterday, 190 deaths from the disease have also been recorded. In total, 620,609 people have already lost their lives as a result of covid-19 in the country.

The moving average of deaths for the last week is 126. The data calculates the daily average of deaths from the numbers of the last seven days.

Acre, Alagoas, Amapá, Rio Grande do Norte and Roraima did not register any deaths in the last 24 hours.

The information, however, may still be affected by the data blackout that has been going on for more than a month, since when the Ministry of Health’s systems were the target of a hacker attack.

In unprecedented acceleration, cases of covid in Brazil already surpass the peak of the 1st wave

With an unprecedented acceleration during the pandemic, the number of covid-19 cases exploded this week in the country, which made the seven-day moving average exceed the peak of the first wave recorded in 2020. The projection is that, in the coming days, the number of cases surpasses the record of the second wave.

According to the data panel of Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries), yesterday the country registered 87,471 new cases, bringing the moving average to 52,271.

The growth of cases this year is impressive. Ten days earlier, on January 3, 11,850 new cases were registered – an increase of 737%, something unprecedented for the same period during the entire pandemic.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.