Brazil is close to 5 million investors on the Stock Exchange; check out tips to get started

In December of last year, the number of investors on the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) reached 4,976,145 million. Compared to the previous month, there was an increase of 27.1%. This was the highest percentage of growth in the last year.

When considering the total position of these individual investors, a increase in the total monthly value of 3% — reaching R$ 496.6 billion invested. In XP’s assessment, this monthly increase reflects the performance of B3, which increased 2.9% in December.

The performance followed the positive movement of world markets, with favorable data on the new variant of covid-19, the ômicron. Another factor to consider was the relief of negative news on the fiscal front in the local market.

When comparing this December value with the same period in 2020 (R$ 452.6 billion), there was an increase of 9.7%. XP understands that this Long-term evolution aligns with improved financial literacy in Brazil.

Most investors on the stock exchange are between 26 and 35 years old

Most B3 investors are between 26 and 35 years old — with 1,697,057 active accounts in December. This number represents 34.1% of total accounts. Soon after, the age group of 36 to 45 years appears. In this case, the number of accounts was 1,313,757, which is equivalent to 26.4% of the total.

The institution considers that this suggests that the younger audience is increasingly taking care of personal finances.

Tips for starting to invest in the stock market

According to tips from Genial Investimentos, via Money Times, the first step is study the financial market. The person should also understand the common names of the investment universe — such as stocks, small caps, among others.

After mastering the terms, the citizen must research companies listed on the stock exchange. Genial guides research on the company’s governance, growth, profitability, indebtedness and dividends.

The next step is to apply the money. To reduce the risks, the recommendation is to have a diversified portfolio. The broker recommends choosing products that do not show the same behavior in the midst of a variation factor.

To establish profit targets and risk propensity, it is It is essential that the person knows their investor profile.

Finally, the person must decide a broker to apply. Through it, shares will be traded — and other financial transactions.