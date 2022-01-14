Brazil records 97,200 known cases of Covid in 1 day; moving average passes 60 thousand | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Thursday (13) 97,221 new known cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, reaching a total of 22,815,827 confirmed diagnoses since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was the 60,072 – the highest recorded since June 29 last year (when it was at 65,070). Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +634%, indicating a trend towards high in cases of the disease.

The country also recorded 190 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, totalizing 620,609 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 126. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +29%, indicating a trend towards high in deaths from the disease.

Five states had no deaths on Monday: AC, AL, AP, RN and RR.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Instability in systems

After the Ministry of Health data blackout, states began to normalize the release of Covid-19 numbers in Brazil on January 4.

On December 12, the ministry reported that the process to recover the records of Brazilians vaccinated against Covid-19 after a hacker attack was completed, without loss of information. But the next day, Minister Marcelo Queiroga said that there was a new hacker attack. The initial forecast of stabilization of the systems, of December 14, was not fulfilled.

In January, the ministry reported that four of its platforms were re-established in December; stated that, on January 7, integration between local systems and the national data network was normalized, and that the return of access to information has been gradual.

Government of SP counts fewer new cases of Covid-19 across the state than the city hall records only in the capital of São Paulo

Ministry of Health data blackout completes one month

According to the folder, the instability in the system did not interfere with the surveillance of cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, such as Covid. It’s the opposite of what the researchers say.

“We can’t plan the opening of new hospital services, testing centers, opening new beds and understand the regions where the impact of the new variant is greater”, says Julio Croda, infectologist and researcher at Fiocruz.

“We didn’t see the evolution and the arrival of the omicron. It didn’t suddenly appear in the New Year. It came in during the month of December, and we were completely in a blind flight there, because there hadn’t been any; we didn’t saw the data grow”, says Professor Marcelo Medeiros, founder of Covid-19 Analytics. He stopped the service that helps authorities make decisions amid the pandemic.

Total deaths: 620,609

620,609 Death record in 24 hours: 190

190 Average new deaths in the last 7 days: 126 (14-day variation: +29%)

126 (14-day variation: +29%) Total known confirmed cases: 22,815,827

22,815,827 Record of known confirmed cases within 24 hours: 97,221

97,221 Average new cases in the last 7 days: 60,072 per day (14-day variation: +634%)

On the rise (13 states): AL, SE, PA, MT, BA, AC, SP, PR, PI, AM, MS, RO, MG

AL, SE, PA, MT, BA, AC, SP, PR, PI, AM, MS, RO, MG In stability (5 states): RS, MA, TO, PE, SC

RS, MA, TO, PE, SC Falling (8 states and the DF): GO, ES, RJ, PB, DF, CE, RN, AP, RR

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance sheet in relation to the average recorded two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is worth mentioning that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is usually in decimal numbers and rounded off to facilitate the presentation of the data.

VACCINATION: see data from the last national balance sheet

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).