Brazil records the sixth day with the most cases of covid-19 in the entire pandemic

posted on 01/13/2022 20:05



(credit: Ed Alves/CB)

The advance of the Ômicron variant in Brazil has exponentially increased the daily numbers of new cases of covid-19. According to the survey carried out by the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), in the last 24 hours, 97,986 new cases of infection by the virus were recorded. This is the sixth highest rate since the beginning of the pandemic and the highest since September 18, 2021, when the country reached 150,106 new cases, taking into account adjustments made to the data compilation.

The total between this Wednesday (1/12) and Thursday (1/13) is 2.73 times greater than that recorded a week ago, on January 6, when 35,826 new cases were detected. As a result, the seven-day moving average of new records reached 61,141 cases, the highest since June 29, 2021, when the seven-day moving average stood at 65,522 cases.

As a result, the number of deaths also increased, but at a reduced pace compared to last year (2021). In the last 24 hours, 174 people died from covid-19 in Brazil, which raised the moving average of the last seven days to 129. Last week the moving average was 94. The mortality rate is 295.3% according to with the Conass survey.

Thus, the country accumulates 620,545 lives lost to the disease and approximately 23 million cases of infection since the beginning of the pandemic. The federation unit with the highest number of cases and deaths is São Paulo, with about 4.4 million infections and more than 155,000 deaths.

Over crowded

In addition to the growth of covid cases, the country faces an outbreak of flu. The two viruses, either alone or in joint contamination (Flurona), have caused an overload in emergency rooms and increased the percentage of occupancy in intensive care units (ICUs).

A survey carried out by the National Association of Private Hospitals (Anahp), with 33 hospitals across Brazil, showed an 88% increase in positive cases of covid-19 and influenza. The increase in the number of coronavirus cases has averaged 655% since December 2021, with some institutions reporting increases of more than 1000%. The growth in the number of influenza cases was, on average, 270%.

In São Paulo, the Union of Hospitals, Clinics and Laboratories (SindHosp) released a note showing that 90% of hospitals registered an increase in face-to-face or telehealth care, in outpatient clinics and in emergency rooms.

This outbreak has generated mass removal of employees infected with the new coronavirus or influenza. Airlines, in addition to supermarkets, laboratories and hospitals, are the ones that suffer the most from labor shortages.

restrictions

With the alarming increase in cases, several states in the country have returned to make restrictions to try to contain the advance of the omicron variant. At least 12 Federation units announced new measures.

Carnival parties and events in general are being canceled across the country. In addition, some states and municipalities have established maximum capacity for bars, restaurants, cafeterias and religious services. In the Federal District, for example, concerts, events and festivals with admission fees are suspended. And the resumption of mandatory masks in open places is being evaluated.