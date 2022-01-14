Brazilians are the ones who spend more time on their cell phones a day, says survey | Technology

Users in Brazil spent an average of 5.4 hours a day on mobile in 2021 and topped this ranking for the second year, now tied with users in Indonesia. The information was revealed in a report by the AppAnnie platform, which only considers Android phones.

According to the survey, the amount of daily hours that Brazilians, on average, have spent on their cell phones have grown in recent years: the country went from 4.1 hours a day in 2019 to 5.2 hours a day in 2020, reaching 5.4 hours a day in 2021.

Among the 17 countries where users spend the most time on their cell phones per day, only Argentina and China reduced the amount of hours between 2020 and 2021.

The report points out that Altogether, users in Brazil spent 193.3 billion hours on mobile in 2021. Due to differences in the number of users, the country ranked 4th in absolute terms. In China, which leads in this criterion, users spent 1.1 trillion hours on mobile.

TikTok grows in usage time

2 of 2 TikTok app logo — Photo: Dado Ruvic/Reuters TikTok app logo — Photo: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

The second social app that Brazilians spend more time per month is TikTok, which has grown and surpassed Instagram and Facebook. The platform went from 14 hours per month per user in 2020 to 20.2 hours per month per user in 2021.

In this ranking, the numbers also take into account only Android phones and exclude apps aimed at companies.

TikTok loses to WhatsApp, which remains the leader in usage time among social apps. Users in Brazil spend an average of 29.2 hours per month on the messaging app. There was a drop compared to 2020, when users in the country spent, on average, 30.2 hours per month on the service.

WhatsApp was also named as the application that Brazilians open the most throughout the day in the “Panorama” survey, carried out in December by the website Mobile Time and the research firm Opinion Box.

The AppAnnie report also indicates that TikTok was the most downloaded app in Brazil in 2021. It was followed by the shopping app Shopee, the social networks Kwai, Instagram, and WhatsApp.