Britney Spears Blasts New Little Sister Book: ‘At My Expense’

The Britney Spears custody story still promises new chapters watered with family disputes.

After seeing the interview that her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears gave to ‘Good Morning America’ to promote her biographical book, the ‘Toxic’ singer took to Twitter to give her version of events.

Britney said she had a fever and wasn’t feeling very well, but said that was the only reason she ‘didn’t care’ for her sister’s lines. The star opened up about Jamie Lynn’s version of her story in an open letter, pointing out two things that bothered her: “She talked about how my behavior was out of control. She was never around for 15 years…so why what reason would she be talking about it if she didn’t want to sell a book at my expense?” asked the pop princess.

Britney continued: “I wrote a lot of my songs, she was the kid back then. She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her for free!”, said the singer. The star also spoke about the relationship between her and her family. “I’ve always been the best person. They all got to do what they wanted and play with me while I sat and watched. But now this seems like a joke… the last thing I would do is ask for the things that were given to her! So! yes, they’ve ruined my dreams,” she said, adding elsewhere: “My family has ruined a billion percent of my dreams and they try to make me look crazy even though I’m burning with fever, I can’t get out of bed. My family loves me put down, and they hurt me all the time, so I’m disgusted with them”.

The singer sent a message to her younger sister: “I hope your book sells well, Jamie Lynn! I won’t be on Instagram for a while. The media and business have always been extremely cruel to me. I’ve given enough, MORE than enough”. Britney also said that the lesson she learned from that was “don’t trust anyone”. “Make cats and dogs your family and take care of yourself,” concluded the star.

Britney no longer follows her sister on Instagram since last July. Jamie Lynn declined to give interviews on the subject of her sister’s guardianship while the process was still going on. Jamie’s book, ‘Things I Should Have Said’, will be released on January 18th. The protagonist of the series ‘Zoey 101’ cried when talking about the relationship with Britney, saying that she would have done everything in her power to get the singer out of her abusive guardianship, and that she was a great supporter of her sister.