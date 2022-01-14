Britney Spears criticizes her sister after interview on US TV

Britney Spears is no longer silent in the face of issues involving its history. So much so that, on Thursday (13), the singer did not spare criticism by sharing an open letter on her Twitter, highlighting her indignation at the interview with her sister, Jamie Lynn, to the Good Morning America, gives ABC News. In addition to talking about the release of her new book, the actress gave details of her relationship with the Little Princess of Pop, who has been under her father’s guardianship for the last 13 years.

Upset, Britney took to Twitter, with a series of screenshots from her note-taking app, with a text in which she disapproved of Jamie Lynn’s lines. She started the rant saying that she had a fever in her house until she opened her cell phone and came across Lynn’s interview who was promoting her memoir “Things I Should Have Said” (“Things I should have said”).

“I looked at my phone and saw that my sister had given an interview to promote her book. I watched it with a fever of 40º (laughs), and it was good, because I had to surrender to not caring”, said the star, outlining indignation:

“Two things that bothered me, among the things my sister said, was that my behavior was out of control. She was never very close to me 15 years ago back then“, Britney said of the memory of Jamie Lynn.

In the interview Jamie Lynn said the pop star was “out of control”. The singer countered the statements: “So why are they talking about this unless she wants to sell a book at my expense, Really?!” Britney wrote in the text.

Next, Britney recalled a tribute she received from Jamie and other artists, who sang remixed versions of her hits at the 2017 Radio Disney Awards.I know it might sound silly, but I wrote a lot of my songs and she was the baby. Never had to work for anything. He won it all hand in hand. If you were me, you’d understand why I’ve been asking you to let me include remixes in my shows for 13 years.” she continued.

Finally, Britney reinforced the hurt she feels for the family and warned that she intends to stay away from social networks for some time. “They destroyed my dreams for sure. My family loves to put me down and hurt me,” he said. Read the pop star’s full rant: