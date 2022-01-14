Caixa Tem: Tutorial on how to anticipate the FGTS withdrawal via app

through the app box has, workers with a formal contract are able to anticipate the anniversary withdrawal of the Severance Indemnity Fund (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) (FGTS). If the worker is not yet aware of this option, it is possible to hire at least R$ 500.

First of all, it is important to point out that customers and non-customers can request anticipation. To do so, if you are not yet a Caixa Tem customer, you can open an account 100% digitally and have access to the loan.

It is important to note that the CAIXA Tem Digital Savings account is free of charge and can be opened by any adult citizen. And you don’t have to go to an agency! The customer just downloads the application and fills in their information.

THE Federal Savings Bank decided once again to expand the services of the platform, offering the opportunity for workers to anticipate the birthday withdrawal of the FGTS. In addition, the institution reduced the minimum amount that can be hired, previously set at R$ 2 thousand.

Holders will be able to anticipate up to three years of the anniversary withdrawal digitally, entirely through the app, without having to go to a bank branch. However, to have access to the service it is necessary to have a registration in the box has. The monthly interest rate is 1.49%.

How to apply?

Before requesting the advance of the birthday withdrawal of the FGTS at the box has, it is necessary that the worker has adhered to the modality. With this, after hiring the money will be available on the next business day.

The credit started to be released by Caixa on December 28. Payment of the loan will be made on the date of deposit of the birthday withdrawal by means of automatic debit from the available balance in the FGTS linked to the worker.

According to the institution, both customers and non-customers will be able to request an early birthday withdrawal. For those who are not account holders, it will be necessary to register on the platform to access the service.

FGTS withdrawal in 2022

As mentioned, the worker cannot redeem the balance whenever he wants, because there are specific situations provided for by law that authorize the action. See in which cases it is possible to withdraw the FGTS in 2022:

Dismissal without just cause;

Termination by mutual agreement;

Retirement;

Age equal to or greater than 70 years;

Purchase of property;

Anniversary withdrawal;

Pay for property purchased through a consortium;

Pay for property financed (by the Housing Financial System);

Death of the boss and closing of the company;

Death of the worker;

Termination for mutual fault or force majeure;

Termination of the employment contract of a temporary worker;

Lack of paid activity for independent workers for 90 days or more;

Serious illnesses (such as AIDS or cancer) of the worker, his wife or child, or in the case of a terminal stage of any illness;

Urgent and serious personal need, resulting from rains and floods that have reached the worker’s residence (when the situation is an emergency or public calamity recognized by federal government ordinance);

When the account remains without deposit for three uninterrupted years;

If you are a self-employed worker (without an employment relationship, but made through a class entity) and are suspended for a period equal to or greater than 90 days;

Judicially recognized dependents or heirs, after the death of the worker.

With regard to the value of FGTS, this depends on the available balance in the worker’s account. Remembering that the same holder can have more than one account in the Guarantee Fund, according to the number of times he/she worked in different companies.