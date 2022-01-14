Camilo Santana recommends that schools for students up to 11 years old postpone back to school by 15 days – Metro

In a live broadcast on social media this Friday (14), the governor Camilo Santana recommended that schools in the state with students up to 11 years old, with the start of the school year scheduled for next Monday (17), postpone the beginning of classes for 15 days.

The stipulated period, according to Camilo, is for a better assessment of the current epidemiological scenario, due to the high transmission of the disease. omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“This is because this is an audience that has not yet been vaccinated, and we are already going to start vaccinating tomorrow (15/01), and give us time, greater security so that these children can be present in schools”, said the governor.

The decision, however, must be shared between schools, parents and those responsible for students, according to Camilo, “so that they can even define the model for this resumption, whether it will be hybrid, remote or face-to-face”, he adds.

The new Covid-19 prevention measures in the state were announced after the last meeting of the Committee to Combat the Pandemic.

Football Stadiums

The new decree also reduced the public capacity in football stadiums in Ceará from 80% to 30% until February 5th. With the retreat, the equipment returns to the same percentage of public released in October last year, when the State continued the process of easing social isolation.

It will also become mandatory to use the N95 protective mask or similar by workers in establishments considered more vulnerable to infection by respiratory syndromes, such as schools, supermarkets and pharmacies.

Due to the increase in assistance pressure in the public health network, the Chief Executive also informed that he will announce, next week, details regarding financial support that will be granted to municipalities. The resources should benefit all 184 municipalities.